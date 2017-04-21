Quebec announces mixed police force to fight sexual exploitation

MONTREAL — The Quebec government is setting aside $6.4 million over five years to fight sexual exploitation by targeting pimps and johns.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says his government will create a mixed force of 25 investigators from various police agencies to address the issue.

The squad will include officers from Montreal and nearby communities, Quebec City and Gatineau, as well as from the provincial police and RCMP.

Coiteux told a news conference today the force will resemble the model used to investigate and prosecute organized crime.

He says individual police forces will contribute financially, bringing the total budget to $12 million.

The new sexual exploitation unit will be led by Montreal police and be headquartered in the city.