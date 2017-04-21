RCMP detachment evacuated when citizen shows up with dad's old grenade

AIRDRIE, Alta. — The RCMP detachment in Airdrie, Alta., had to be briefly evacuated when a citizen showed up with what appeared to be a grenade.

The citizen, who wasn't sure what to do with the device, drove it in to the detachment on Friday afternoon after finding it on his family's property.

He told officers that his father had served in the Second World War.

As a precaution, about 100 people were removed from the building, nearby roads were closed and the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit in Edmonton was called.

They removed the grenade from the vehicle and safely disposed of it.