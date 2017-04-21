Seven stories in the news today, April 21

Seven stories in the news for Friday, April 21

———

WATCHDOG TROUBLED BY CSIS USE OF PERSONAL INFO

A data centre run by Canada's spy agency has long been using personal details gleaned from security clearance forms to help with national security probes — a practice that worries the federal privacy watchdog. Newly disclosed letters show that for at least five years, the centre has drawn upon private data gleaned from security assessments for employment and immigration purposes to assist with CSIS terrorism and espionage investigations.

———

TWO DEAD, THREE INJURED IN B.C. TRAIN DERAILMENT

Police say a train derailment in the small Vancouver Island community of Woss killed two people and injured three others on Thursday. Local politician Dave Rushton says the cause is under investigation but early reports indicate a crew was on the tracks when the rail cars approached without warning. RCMP Cpl. Tammy Douglas says the derailment is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and Worksafe BC.

———

CANADA CONDEMNS ATTACK ON PARIS POLICE

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has issued a statement condemning an apparent terrorist attack Thursday on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard. A gunman opened fire on police, killing one officer and wounding three people before police shot and killed him. The Islamic State group took responsibility for the attack, which came just three days before a tense presidential election.

———

POLICE ARREST MORE THAN 100 MEN IN CHILD SEX CASE

Police in York Region north of Toronto say more than 100 men have been arrested for allegedly "purchasing prostituted children." The arrests were made following a multi-year operation by the force's Human Trafficking Team. Investigators were to provide additional details about the case today at a news conference in Aurora, Ont.

———

NL HUNGER STRIKER SPEAKS WITH FISHERIES MINISTER

Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc has spoken with a celebrity fisherman who is staging a hunger strike in St. John's, NL to draw attention to what he calls Ottawa's dire mismanagement of stocks ranging from crab to capelin. A spokeswoman for LeBlanc says the minister spoke with Richard Gillett for more than an hour last evening and they agreed to keep in touch. Gillett — known for being on the reality show "Cold Water Cowboys" — began his strike last Thursday.

———

NHL OFFICIAL SUES CALGARY FLAMES PLAYER, TEAM

NHL linesman Don Henderson is suing defenceman Dennis Wideman and the Calgary Flames for $10.25 million over a hit from behind during a game in January 2016 against the Nashville Predators. In a statement of claim, Henderson says he suffered a concussion and numerous other injuries and has been left with a partial disability. The allegations in the claim have not yet been tested in court.

———

SEARCH ON FOR DOG PLACED ON INCORRECT FLIGHT

"Cooper" was supposed to be flown from Halifax to Deer Lake, NL on Wednesday to stay with relatives of a woman who was headed to Jamaica. But the Golden Labradoodle was somehow placed on a Westjet flight to Hamilton, Ont. Once there, the airline says the dog was taken out of a kennel for a walk, but got off its leash and took off. Westjet says it is "extremely sorry" for what happened and it doing everything possible to find the dog.

———

— Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. David Johnston in Ottawa.

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau will attend the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Washington, D.C.

— Man to be sentenced in Quebec City for uttering threats against suspect in last January's mosque shooting.

— Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who is charged in deaths of eight seniors, appears in a Woodstock, Ont., court to set a date for her trial.

— A hearing will be held in Toronto Marc and Jodie Emery, charged with drug-related offences related to a raid on marijuana dispensaries.

— The Ontario NDP convention begins today and continues until Monday.