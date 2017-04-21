Trudeau to meet Italian PM in Ottawa after he wins praise from Trump

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets his Italian counterpart in Ottawa today, a day after Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni earned praise from Donald Trump in Washington.

Trump is expected to be a topic of discussion as Italy hosts the G7 leaders' summit next month, which will be part of the U.S. president's entry into the world of multilateral summitry.

Trump on Thursday praised Italy's contributions to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and its efforts to promote stability in Libya.

Italy has also committed to increase its defence spending to two per cent of gross domestic product, the target Trump wants all NATO members to reach, but Trudeau has said Canada is already doing its fair share.

Italy supports free-trade agreements, something Trump has poured cold water on repeatedly, including this week when he said he was to see some "some very big changes" to the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico or "we are going to get rid of NAFTA for once and for all."