Fort McMurray One Year Later: Rebuilding Alberta's boomtown still has 'a long way to go'

The day Gerald Wong came back to Fort McMurray, it was so quiet he could stand in the middle of the city’s main drag, without so much as a truck passing by.

The owner of a downtown electronics store, he’d been allowed back before official re-entry in order to get his shop up and running.

But even since his hometown reopened its doors to all, it’s still not the way it was before the fire.

“A lot of people haven’t come back, and some people won’t ever come back,” he said, surveying once-bustling Franklin Avenue

“You don’t see a lot of people walking around out there. Whereas before, you would.”

A swath of charred forest is visible from his store windows, showing just how close downtown came to destruction. But whereas the central part of the city has begun returning to business as normal, the hardest hit areas are still struggling.

Rachel Ondang counts Fort Mac’s recovery in wait times.

There’s less traffic, errands take less time and you don’t have to make reservations at restaurants.

“There aren’t big line-ups. Even the carwash is slow,” said Ondang, who until recently worked distributing donations to fire evacuees.

Part of the problem, she said, is the double hit of the economic downturn coming as rebuild costs mount.

“The city has a much lower amount of work than it has in a very, very long time, and there are a lot of people on EI or don’t have a lot of income coming in and are really struggling,” she said.

According to a Conference Board of Canada report from November, the fire is expected to cost insurers and governments more than $5 billion. However, the rebuild effort could add as many as 9,000 jobs next year.

About 2,000 structures were damaged or destroyed during the fire, but construction hasn’t begun on rebuilding many of those.

In Waterways, a riverside community almost entirely wiped out. The city is now concerned about the stability of the ground in some areas now that the trees have burned away.

The neighbourhood of Abasand, up a gentle slope west of downtown, saw half of its houses wiped out. A year later it’s still mostly half-built houses and empty lots as residents report struggles with insurers. Some have given up, putting the land up for sale instead.

National attention on Fort McMurray may have faded, but for many, Wong said, the fallout from the fire is still being felt.

“There’s a long way to go,” he said, “For some, it hasn’t even started yet.”

By the numbers:

8%: The number of private dwellings destroyed in Fort McMurray, according to Statistics Canada

5,890 square km: The amount of land burned by the fire, about the size of P.E.I.

$3.7 billion: The amount of insured losses, which is double the Calgary floods. It's the most expensive disaster in Canadian history.