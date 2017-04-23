Fort McMurray One Year Later: 'We had nothing.' One family on rebuilding life post-fire

Sitting in the parking lot of an Edmonton Wal-Mart, her family’s home in flames 400 km away down a jammed highway, it all caught up with Gail Hanifan.

Her sister went in to grab supplies, but Gail was frozen.

“I just said, ‘What am I going to get?’” she recalled, before pausing, her voice quiet.

“I knew in my heart that we had nothing.”

So began the Hanifans journey to rebuilding their life in Fort McMurray.

It’s been almost a year since a runaway wildfire changed course and smashed into the northern Alberta city, forcing the rushed evacuation of almost 90,000 people and causing more damage than any other disaster in Canadian history.

While stories abound of people choosing not to go back, the Hanifan family remains committed to the town they say is unlike anywhere else.

Originally from New Brunswick, Gail and her husband Rodney first moved west for the jobs almost 20 years ago. They went back east once, but returned for good because of what they say is an unusually hardworking, family-oriented community.

“I have so much love for this place, it changed my life like no other,” Gail said, recounting the events of last May from their new rental home in the city they were once forced to flee.

Their two kids, aged 15 and 12, were born in Fort McMurray, and she credits the boomtown with making them a family.

Waiting out the evacuation first in an Edmonton hotel, then in a borrowed camper, Rodney says they never talked about whether or not they’d come back. It was just a fact.

They stress they are among the lucky ones. Their kids were safe, and they were able to grab their two small dogs before running out the door.

But they lost almost everything in their house.

Gail’s hunch that it was all gone was confirmed when a pilot friend snapped pictures of where their house once stood in the Waterways neighbourhood. The only things visible were iron skeletons of their cars sticking out of a pile of ash.

After a month the family could head back north, but undamaged rental properties were few and far between.

They were always renters in Fort Mac, and in hindsight consider themselves lucky they aren’t fighting with insurance companies like so many of their neighbours.

Though they're looking now to buy a house, they found a rental in the meantime and got to work replacing what they could, from the plates and dishes in the kitchen to the leafy houseplant in the living room.

But the irreplaceable things — their wedding video, the letter Gail wrote for her daughter when she was a baby, or the video diary she made for her son — are gone.

“Those things I grieved the most for,” she said.

Luck has given them a hand, though.

When they were first married Rodney bought a painting for Gail, of a view of the beach, looking out a window. It was one of the lost things that made her sad, so one day she did a quick Kijiji search — and an identical print popped up.

She tracked down the seller, and now it hangs in their kitchen.

“There's not many days that you don't think about what happened, but it doesn't rule your life, it doesn’t shape who you are,” Rodney said.

He tires of the negative stereotypes of Fort McMurray, that it’s just a soulless industry town, and says they’re dedicated to rebuilding the place they know, the one that made them a family. One of the first steps: marking almost one year since the fires broke out by hosting 20 friends for an Easter feast.

“We've had bigger events here than the fire.”