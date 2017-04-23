N.L. fisherman on hunger strike taken from protest site in ambulance

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland fisherman was hauled off in an ambulance 11 days into his hunger strike in front of the federal fisheries headquarters in St. John's.

Richard Gillett says he has consumed only water since he set up camp outside the building on April 13 to protest what he says is dire mismanagement of stocks ranging from crab to capelin.

Supporters cheered as parademics carried Gillett, 45, out of his canvas tent Sunday and loaded him into an ambulance.

Gillett, known for his three seasons on the reality TV show "Cold Water Cowboys," is vice-president of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador (FISH-NL), a splinter union group seeking certification.

His demands include an independent review of science and management for all provincial fish stocks and a teleconference call with federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, but he refused to quit after speaking to the minister last Thursday.

He also wants a review of the relationship between the Fish, Food and Allied Workers union, representing harvesters, and the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans.