Police pull body from lake where boater went missing in November

BEWDLEY, Ont. — More than five months after a boater went missing on Rice Lake, police in Hamilton Township, Ont., pulled a body from the waters.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report of a body floating in the lake on Saturday afternoon.

When they pulled the body from the lake, it appeared to match the description of the man who went missing on Nov. 11, 2016.

That boater had been out fishing with a friend, who was pronounced dead in hospital after being pulled from the water.