Edmonton-area gas bar worker seriously hurt trying to halt alleged gas-and-dash

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — An employee of an Edmonton-area gas bar is recovering from serious injuries after he was allegedly run over by a driver who didn't pay after fuelling up.

RCMP say the worker was hurt Saturday afternoon at a gas bar in Sherwood Park when he tried to prevent the truck from leaving.

Witnesses say he approached the vehicle, but the driver sped away and the employee was dragged about three metres.

Chu Thai, who manages the gas bar, says the injured man will be in a wheelchair for at least three months.

Police believe the suspect is a man in his 30s who was driving a 2000-to-2008 silver four-door Dodge Ram.