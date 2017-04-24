Four stories in the news today, April 24

Four stories in the news for Monday, April 24

TODDLER FOUND DEAD IN EDMONTON IDENTIFIED

Family and friends are mourning online a toddler who was found dead outside a church in Edmonton last week. A Facebook group titled R.I.P. Anthony Joseph Raine has hundreds of posts, and a Go Fund Me page has raised more than $3,000 for the boy's funeral. A man and a woman were arrested Saturday in Edmonton. Police have said they'll release more information about the suspects once charges are laid and an autopsy scheduled for today is completed.

WIFE OF SLAIN MOUNTIE SAYS RCMP TRIAL IS NECESSARY

The wife of one of three Moncton, New Brunswick Mounties killed by a gunman says a trial against the RCMP, that starts today, will be emotional but necessary. Nadine Larche says change is needed in the RCMP before tragic history repeats itself. Her husband, Constable Doug Larche, along with constables Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were killed by Justin Bourque on June 4, 2014. The RCMP faces Labour Code charges stemming from the force's response to the shooting rampage.

B.C. ELECTION CAMPAIGN HEATING UP

B.C.'s election campaign is heating up as it nears the halfway mark. NDP Leader John Horgan is telling voters his party will make life more affordable for everyone if it wins the May 9 vote. He accuses Liberal Leader Christy Clark of caring only about the top two per cent of British Columbians. But Clark predicts her party's focus on job creation and economic growth will win the day. The leaders face off in a televised debate on Wednesday.

NEW GUIDELINES FOR HEP C SCREENING

New guidelines suggest the average Canadian adult doesn't need to be screened for hepatitis C — a blood-borne virus that can cause cirrhosis or cancer of the liver. The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care has released its first hepatitis C screening guidelines. It recommends against widespread testing of adults unless they're at an elevated risk for the disease. Those at high risk include I-V drug users, those who visited countries where hep C is endemic, or received blood transfusions or an organ transplant before 1992.