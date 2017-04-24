Montreal couple wins $55 million in Lotto Max jackpot

MONTREAL — A Montreal couple has won $55 million in a lottery jackpot.

The winners of last Friday's Lotto Max are Nathalie Langlais and Gilles Rosnen.

They picked up their winnings at Loto-Quebec headquarters in Montreal this afternoon.

Loto-Quebec says they have been buying lottery tickets at the same convenience store for several years.

Langlais usually checks her tickets only months later but this time she checked on Saturday morning.