Saskatchewan man dead after workplace accident at feed business east of Edmonton
SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — A Saskatchewan man has died in a workplace accident east of Edmonton.
RCMP say it happened Monday morning at Hi-Pro Feeds in Sherwood Park.
Police say a 57-year-old man was found dead inside a grain hopper.
It's believed the man was clearing the hopper when the accident happened.
The man's name is not being released.
Federal Occupational Health and Safety investigators have taken over the followup investigation.
