Wife of slain Mountie says trial of RCMP on labour charges is necessary

MONCTON, N.B. — The wife of one of three New Brunswick Mounties killed by a gunman on June 4, 2014, says a trial against the RCMP, that starts today, will be emotional but necessary.

Nadine Larche says change is needed in the RCMP before tragic history repeats itself.

Her husband, Constable Doug Larche, along with constables Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were wounded when gunman Justin Bourque used a semi-automatic rifle to target police officers in Moncton's northwest end.

The RCMP faces Labour Code charges stemming from the force's response to the shooting rampage.

Employment and Social Development Canada alleges the RCMP failed to provide members and supervisors with the appropriate information, instruction and training in an active shooter event, and also didn't give members the appropriate equipment.

The force entered not-guilty pleas in May 2016.

Larche said that while the trial will be extremely difficult for everyone, she hopes it will lead to changes to ensure officer safety and better working conditions.

Rob Creasser of the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada says he hopes the trial leads to accountability by the force.