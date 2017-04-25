Calgary couple accused of abusing their nieces and nephew to learn fate in June

CALGARY — A Calgary couple accused of abusing their two nieces and nephew will learn their fates in June.

The children's parents were killed in a car crash in the U.S. more than a decade ago and the kids were adopted by their aunt and uncle, who moved them to Calgary.

The couple, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, is accused of assault with a weapon and other abuse-related offences.

The trial heard from all three children who testified they were punished with punches, kicks and slaps to the head and body and were placed in cold showers.

Justice Sandy Park has ruled that statements made by the children to police can be admitted as evidence.