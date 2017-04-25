Man charged after female TV reporter hit with sexist slur in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland police say a man has been charged after a sexist slur was hurled at a TV reporter as she interviewed a city councillor.

Sgt. Paul Didham of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says NTV reporter Heather Gillis was talking to Coun. Danny Breen at a landfill site in St. John's when a grey truck passed by Monday.

Didham says the 27-year-old driver yelled the same sexually explicit phrase — often abbreviated to "FHRITP" — that has been repeatedly directed at female reporters while they're doing TV standups or interviews.

The trend has plagued journalists in the United States and Canada since 2015, with one of the more high-profile cases involving a heckler screaming it at a Toronto reporter as she was covering a Toronto FC soccer game.

Didham says the driver is due in court on June 1 to face a charge of causing a disturbance in a public place.