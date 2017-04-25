Montreal funeral parlour with reported Mafia ties hit with suspected arson

MONTREAL — A suspected case of arson at a funeral home with reported ties to a major organized crime family in Montreal is being investigated by police.

Police spokesman Raphael Bergeron said today the fire caused relatively minor damage to the parlour in the Saint-Leonard borough in the north of the city.

He says traces of accelerant were found at the scene of the fire, which began at about 5:20 a.m.

The Loreto funeral parlour is reportedly tied to the Rizzuto crime family.

Reputed Mafia leader Vito Rizzuto's funeral services were held in that complex in 2013.