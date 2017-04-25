PQ wants Jean Charest to appear before committee amid corruption report

QUEBEC — The Opposition Parti Quebecois wants former premier Jean Charest to appear before a legislature committee amid reports the province's anti-corruption unit is investigating him.

The TVA network and Le Journal de Montreal are reporting the unit is looking into whether engineering and construction firms contributed to the Quebec Liberal party between 2003 and 2013 in return for contracts and subsidies from the Charest government.

Charest was premier between 2003 and 2012.

The news outlets say the anti-corruption unit, better known in Quebec by its French-language acronym UPAC, has been looking at Charest's personal and banking information as well as his movements up until 2016.

No charges have been laid.