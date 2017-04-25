Quebec announces plan to help forestry sector in wake of U.S. duties
QUEBEC — The Quebec government says it is ready to offer as much as $300 million in loans and loan guarantees to help the province's forestry sector because of softwood lumber duties imposed by the United States.
Three cabinet ministers made the announcement in Quebec City today after the Americans had said they were imposing duties of up to 24 per cent on lumber imports.
The Quebec aid could go to about 200 forestry firms.
Quebec's forestry industry employs about 60,000 people.