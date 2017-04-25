Sexual assault survivors to get free legal advice under new N.L. program

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Sexual assault survivors can obtain free, independent legal advice under a new program in Newfoundland and Labrador funded by the federal government.

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould was in St. John's on Tuesday to announce the pilot program, which is aimed at helping victims make informed decisions about the court process.

"A well-functioning justice system is one that serves all Canadians, protects the vulnerable and the rights of all Canadians," she said in a statement.

"Public confidence in the criminal justice system is essential and building this confidence requires that we address the significant barriers survivors of sexual assault face in reporting the crimes to police and testifying in court."

A similar program is already operating in Ontario.

Provincial Justice Minister Andrew Parsons says the province's Department of Justice will receive $250,000 in federal funding annually for the next three years to support the program.

Parsons says the program will complement existing supports provided by province's Victim Services agency.

He says the program will be developed in consultation with community, federal and provincial stakeholders to ensure sensitivity to survivors' needs.

"While I encourage victims to come forward and will work to make the system responsive to their needs, the reality is many sexual assaults go unreported and of those that are reported, the rate of conviction is low," Parsons said in a statement.