News / Canada

Six people, including two teens, charged in cocaine bust

Six people, including two teenagers, are facing charges in a cocaine bust in Beaverton, Ont.

Police say they raided a motel on Friday morning and found a quantity of the drug as well as $1,400 in cash.

A 23-year-old and a 28-year-old from Toronto,  well as a 17-year-old from Pickering, Ont., are charged with drug trafficking.

A 25-year-old from Brock, Ont., a 19-year-old from Pickering, Ont., and a 16-year-old from Toronto are charged with drug possession and trafficking.

All were held for bail hearings.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular