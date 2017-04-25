Six people, including two teens, charged in cocaine bust

Six people, including two teenagers, are facing charges in a cocaine bust in Beaverton, Ont.

Police say they raided a motel on Friday morning and found a quantity of the drug as well as $1,400 in cash.

A 23-year-old and a 28-year-old from Toronto, well as a 17-year-old from Pickering, Ont., are charged with drug trafficking.

A 25-year-old from Brock, Ont., a 19-year-old from Pickering, Ont., and a 16-year-old from Toronto are charged with drug possession and trafficking.