Some details about Canada's forestry industry
OTTAWA — Canada's forest industry by the numbers:
201,645: Number of people working in forest industry in 2015
171: Number of Canadian communities where forestry represents at least 20 per cent of all direct income
7: Percentage of Canadian exports from the forest industry
$22.1 billion: Value of all forest exports to U.S. in 2015
$8.6 billion: Value of softwood exports in 2015
$5.9 billion: Value of softwood exports to U.S. in 2015
$1.1 billion: in Value of softwood exports to China in 2015
31: Percentage of softwood used in U.S. which came from Canada in 2015