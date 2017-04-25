News / Canada

Some details about Canada's forestry industry

OTTAWA — Canada's forest industry by the numbers:

201,645: Number of people working in forest industry in 2015

171: Number of Canadian communities where forestry represents at least 20 per cent of all direct income

7:  Percentage of Canadian exports from the forest industry

$22.1 billion: Value of all forest exports to U.S. in 2015

$8.6 billion: Value of softwood exports in 2015

$5.9 billion: Value of softwood exports to U.S. in 2015

$1.1 billion: in Value of softwood exports to China in 2015

31: Percentage of softwood used in U.S. which came from Canada in 2015

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular