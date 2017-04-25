Trump's new threat, after lumber tax, on Canadian dairy: 'Watch!'

WASHINGTON — Fresh off slapping a duty on Canadian lumber, President Donald Trump is now making threats about dairy.

The president tweeted this morning that: "Canada has made business for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other border states very difficult. We will not stand for this. Watch!"

That's what he wrote the morning after his government announced initial duties up to 24 per cent on Canadian lumber, with more expected later this year.

Lumber and dairy are longstanding irritants — and were also a problem file under previous presidents.

What's new is how Trump is playing up the issue. While Barack Obama referred to lumber as a minor irritant, the self-styled America First president is playing up these irritants as examples of his desire to get tough on trade.