Video: New aurora named Steve spotted over Canada

Move over Northern Lights, there's a fancier aurora in the sky.

Scientists, with the help of sharp-eyed citizens, have identified a new kind of purple-and-green aurora. Members of a Facebook group called the “Alberta Aurora Chasers” have since named it Steve, according to social media tracking website Aurorasaurus.

The context can be found in the children's film Over the Hedge; a squirrel decides to name the titular hedge "Steve", having never seen one before. Scientists are now trying to make Steve an acronym, meaning “Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement".

First discovered in 2016, scientists knew there was something different with this aurora. Unlike the famous Northern Lights, which give a different light show each time they show up, Steve is narrow, usually purple, and likes to move around.