A timeline of events in the navy supply ship troubles

OTTAWA — Here is a chronology of the Royal Canadian Navy's supply ship scandal which resulted in the suspension of a senior admiral

1969: Supply ship HMCS Protecteur commissioned.

1970: Supply ship HMCS Preserver commissioned.

Oct. 25, 2013: The Harper government announces plans for two new supply ships, to be named HMCS Queenston and HMCS Chateauguay.

Feb. 27, 2014: Supply vessel HMCS Protecteur suffers a serious engine room fire off of Hawaii and has to be towed home to Canada.

Sept. 21, 2014: After serious corrosion is discovered, the supply ship HMCS Preserver is slated for retirement. She remains as a floating oil barge until October 2016, when she is formally paid off.

May 14, 2015: HMCS Protecteur is decommissioned. Two new supply ships are on order, but they won't be ready until 2020 and 2021 respectively.

July 31, 2015: The Harper government signs a letter of intent to enter into a $700-million contract with Quebec shipyard Chantier Davie to convert a civilian ship for use as an interim supply vessel.

Oct. 7, 2015: Commercial vessel Asterix arrives at Chantier Davie in Levis, Que., and refurbishment begins.

Nov. 19, 2015: A federal cabinet committee puts the conversion project on hold.

Nov. 20, 2015: James Cudmore, then a CBC journalist, reports that the new Liberal government has pressed pause on the project. The Privy Council Office launches an internal investigation into the leak.



Nov. 30, 2015: The Liberal government approves the conversion plan, avoiding an $89-million cancellation penalty.

2016: The RCMP, which inherited the investigation from PCO, interviews politicians, bureaucrats and lobbyists and executes search warrants at Chantier Davie and two lobbying firms.

Jan. 4, 2017: The Mounties request a search warrant to search Vice-Adm. Mark Norman's Ottawa home, though this is not publicly known at the time.

Jan. 16, 2017: Norman, the military's second-in-command, is suspended without explanation.

February 2017: Norman's lawyer says her client "unequivocally denies any wrongdoing."

April 6, 2017: Court documents reveal the RCMP requested the warrant to search Norman’s residence.

April 26, 2017: A newly released version of the RCMP request for a warrant shows the Mounties allege Norman used his position to provide cabinet confidences to Spencer , chief executive of a special arm of Chantier Davie that was leading the ship conversion project.