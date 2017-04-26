A timeline of Kevin O'Leary's brief foray into federal Conservative politics

OTTAWA — Kevin O'Leary's foray into politics lasted just over three months. Here is a chronology of that brief tenure:

January 2016: O'Leary begins musing publicly about entering the leadership race, saying he is frustrated by current provincial and federal economic policies.

Jan. 18, 2017: O'Leary formally declares his candidacy in a Facebook post, the day after a French-language leadership debate.

Jan. 20: Promises to erase carbon taxes if he takes power.

Feb. 27: Condemns Liberal government's contribution of money to Bombardier, says he would end "corporate welfare."

Feb. 28: Skips party debate, saying he opposes format. Is fined $10,000 by the party.

March 16: Says one of his rivals has broken the rules on selling memberships, calls it "completely immoral, and extremely unfair."

March 17: Leadership rival Maxime Bernier calls O’Leary a "loser" and "a bad candidate" in wake of membership fraud complaint.

March 23: Attacks Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, calling her a "vicious, poisonous, toxic cocktail" of mediocrity and incompetence who requires "an extreme amount of adult supervision."

March 27: Says he would "coerce" provinces into adopting his preferred economic policies if he becomes prime minister.