A timeline of Kevin O'Leary's brief foray into federal Conservative politics
OTTAWA — Kevin O'Leary's foray into politics lasted just over three months. Here is a chronology of that brief tenure:
January 2016: O'Leary begins musing publicly about entering the leadership race, saying he is frustrated by current provincial and federal economic policies.
Jan. 18, 2017: O'Leary formally declares his candidacy in a Facebook post, the day after a French-language leadership debate.
Jan. 20: Promises to erase carbon taxes if he takes power.
Feb. 27: Condemns Liberal government's contribution of money to Bombardier, says he would end "corporate welfare."
Feb. 28: Skips party debate, saying he opposes format. Is fined $10,000 by the party.
March 16: Says one of his rivals has broken the rules on selling memberships, calls it "completely immoral, and extremely unfair."
March 17: Leadership rival Maxime Bernier calls O’Leary a "loser" and "a bad candidate" in wake of membership fraud complaint.
March 23: Attacks Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, calling her a "vicious, poisonous, toxic cocktail" of mediocrity and incompetence who requires "an extreme amount of adult supervision."
March 27: Says he would "coerce" provinces into adopting his preferred economic policies if he becomes prime minister.
April 26: O'Leary announces he's quitting the race, just hours before the final party debate.