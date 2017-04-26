Canadian man charged by U.S. authorities in alleged human smuggling

REGINA — A Canadian man has been charged in the United States with harbouring and transporting an alien in connection with a human smuggling investigation.

Victor Omoruyi, who made his first court appearance today in Grand Forks, N.D., was arrested April 14 when an SUV was stopped south of the North Dakota-Saskatchewan border.

Court documents signed by border agents allege Omoruyi dropped off nine people near the border.

None of the allegations has been proven in court and Omoruyi's lawyer in the U.S. has declined to comment.

RCMP said last week that they have charged Omoruyi's wife, Michelle, with human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling.