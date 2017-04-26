Quebec byelection to be held in Montreal riding May 29

QUEBEC — A Quebec byelection will be held in the Montreal riding of Gouin on May 29.

The byelection has been called to replace Francoise David, who resigned her Quebec solidaire seat in January.

Former student leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is running for the left-leaning Quebec solidaire and will be up against the Liberals' Jonathan Marleau, a former president of the party's youth wing.

The Parti Quebecois is not fielding a candidate.

The governing Liberals have 69 of the 125 seats in the legislature, compared with 29 for the PQ, 20 for the Coalition for Quebec's Future and two for Quebec solidaire.