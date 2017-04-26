Soldier who died while training was in vehicle involved in other fatal accidents

WAINWRIGHT, Alta. — A soldier who died while training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was in a type of armoured vehicle that has been involved in other fatal accidents.

The military says Sgt. Robert Dynerowicz died in hospital Tuesday and three other soldiers were hurt after their LAV III vehicle was in a single-vehicle crash on the base in east-central Alberta.

Dynerowicz was a member of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, a regiment based at CFB Petawawa in Ontario.

The military says his fellow troops held a memorial in the field to honour his memory and service, which included two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Col. Conrad Mialkowski, the commander of 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, says the LAV III has been the workhorse of the army for years and is safe.

In 2014, Lt.-Col. Dan Bobbitt died when his LAV III rolled during training at CFB Wainwright and four other soldiers were injured.