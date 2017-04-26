Vice-Admiral leaked secrets to help ensure supply ship contract: RCMP
OTTAWA — The RCMP are alleging that the military's second-in-command leaked cabinet secrets to a shipbuilding executive as a means of pressuring the Liberal government to approve a $700-million contract.
A heavily censored version of court documents had revealed that the RCMP had requested a warrant in early January to search Vice-Adm. Mark Norman's house for evidence to support allegations that secret information had been illegally leaked.
A fuller version of the documents was released today after the Globe and Mail and other media successfully argued in court that the public had a right to know more about the allegations.
It alleges Norman used his position to provide cabinet confidences to Spencer Fraser, chief executive of Federal Fleet Services, the company in charge of a tentative project to convert a civilian ship into an interim supply vessel for the navy.
The RCMP request for a search warrant was part of a months-long investigation into how details of a Liberal cabinet meeting in November 2015 were passed on to defence lobbyists and the media.
During that meeting, Liberal ministers decided to push pause on the controversial ship conversion project.
