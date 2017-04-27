Alberta teachers say new contract addresses key concern on time and workload

EDMONTON — The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says a new tentative contract addresses their main concerns of time and workload.

Mark Ramsankar was speaking to a deal that puts a cap on the amount of time teachers can be assigned to non-classroom duties such as staff meetings, supervision, and staff-development days.

The cap is expected free up more time for teachers to focus on work directly related to the classroom, including lesson planning, student assessments, and phone calls to parents.

The two-year deal announced this week does not deliver any pay raises.

Educators also didn't get increases for three of the four years under the previous contract, but Ramsankar says they appreciate the province is in rough financial times.