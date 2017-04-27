Canadian musical 'Come From Away' scores nine Drama Desk Award nominations

NEW YORK — Canadian musical "Come From Away" has scored nine nominations for Drama Desk Awards.

The homegrown production was announced Thursday as a nominee for the outstanding musical award.

Married co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein received a trio of nods for outstanding music, lyrics and book of a musical.

The 9/11-inspired musical also landed an acting nomination for star Jenn Colella, along with nods for outstanding director of a musical for Christopher Ashley, outstanding choreographer for Kelly Devine, orchestrations for August Eriksmoen, and costume design for a musical for Toni-Leslie James.

Gander, N.L., is the setting for "Come From Away," which explores the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The remote East Coast town's population doubled in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Prior to its Broadway debut early last month, "Come From Away" was staged in La Jolla, Calif., Washington, D.C., Seattle and Toronto. The "Come From Away" cast was also in Gander for two concerts last October as a fundraiser for local charities.

"A Life" from Montreal-born playwright Adam Bock received five nominations, including nods for outstanding play, actor David Hyde Pierce, director Anne Kauffman, set design for Laura Jellinek and sound design for Mikhail Fiksel.

The play tells the story of unlucky-in-love Nate Martin, who turns to astrology after his latest ill-fated relationship in an exploration of his past and place in the universe.

The musical "Anastasia" starring Ontario-raised theatre actor Ramin Karimloo scored nine nominations and will compete with "Come From Away" in the outstanding musical category.

Now in its 62nd year, the Drama Desk Awards are billed as the sole major New York theatre honours where Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway productions compete in the same categories.