Justin Trudeau defends carbon tax after visit to Saskatchewan farm

GRAY, Sask. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending his proposed carbon tax after a visit to a farm in the community of Gray, south of Regina.

Trudeau then held a news conference at the local rink, where he said putting a price on carbon pollution is a way to reward people who are innovating and reducing their carbon output.

Producer Todd Lewis, who showed Trudeau around his family's century-old farm, says carbon pricing has hurt agriculture in other parts of the country.

Lewis says farmers know that if they burn fuel, they burn money, so they're always looking for ways to be more efficient and innovative.

He says low-carbon agriculture was born in Saskatchewan and farmers deserve recognition for the work they've done.