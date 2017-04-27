Man, 38, convicted of murder dies in custody in New Brunswick prison

RENOUS, N.B. — Corrections officials say a 38-year-old inmate has died in custody.

In a statement, Correctional Service Canada says Guy Langlois was pronounced dead in hospital at about 3:30 p.m. Monday after emergency officials were called to the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B.

No details were provided on the cause of death or where Langlois was found.

He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Oct. 5, 2000.