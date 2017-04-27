New Brunswick mill taking 'time out' because of U.S. lumber tariffs

FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick sawmill owner says his mill is shutting down because of U.S. lumber tariffs.

Danny Stillwell said Thursday he's taking "a time out," at least until a dispute over new tariffs is resolved.

He declined a full interview Thursday, but said he stands by comments he made to the Telegraph-Journal newspaper in which he said his Hainesville Sawmill, located northwest of Fredericton, would shut down at the end of next week.

The mill, which produces cedar lumber, decking and fencing, has six employees.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said this week it would subject Canadian lumber imports to tariffs ranging from three to 24 per cent.

Canada's wood comes mostly from Crown land, with artificially low prices giving Canadian companies an unfair advantage, the U.S. administration alleges.

Stillwell said all of his cedar comes from private woodlots.

The forestry industry contributes $1.45 billion to the New Brunswick economy each year and employs more than 22,000 people.