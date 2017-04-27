Newfoundland university reminds students study rooms are for studies, not sex

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Academic leaders at Memorial University are urging students to keep their studies family friendly after a couple was discovered having sex in the business building.

Larry Bauer, associate dean in the faculty of business administration, says in a recent email that a staff member walked in on the students "apparently having sex" in a study room, adding that enforcement officers will now be closely monitoring the areas.

The incident prompted a flurry of emails to students, faculty and staff, including one from the business school's dean, Wilfred Zerbe, assuring them the executive will be debriefed on it to ensure everyone knows how to maintain a "healthy and productive" environment.

Bauer indicates in his email that this was the second time a staff member has walked in on students having sex in a study room in the past four years.

He says empty beer and liquor bottles have been found in the business building, and a student was reportedly smoking marijuana outside one of the entrances.