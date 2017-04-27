Opponents of Quebec Muslim cemetery gather signatures to block site's rezoning
SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, Que. — About 40 people who are opposed to the establishment of a Muslim cemetery near Quebec City have signed requests to block a zoning change for the proposed site.
The number of signatures forces the creation of a register that will gauge the opinion of nearby residents and determine whether the issue will be sent to a referendum.
The zoning change would have paved the way for the creation of the cemetery in Saint-Apollinaire, 40 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.
At a public information session in March, some opponents said they would prefer a multidenominational cemetery.
A deadly mosque shooting in January highlighted the fact that Quebec City's Muslims don't have a place to bury their dead.
Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted weapon following the massacre.