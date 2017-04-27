Trudeau says Trump was prepared to exit NAFTA until the duo had a chat

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says President Donald Trump was thinking about pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement before the duo spoke by phone on Wednesday evening.

But Trudeau is telling reporters in Saskatchewan he reminded Trump they both were elected on a similar platform of helping people find and keep jobs.

The prime minister says he pointed out that a lot of jobs and industries were developed under NAFTA — if the deal were cancelled, it would create too much disruption.

Trudeau says that the two agreed instead they could sit down and work on ways to make the deal better, a renegotiation process similar to what's been done in the past.

Reworking the agreement had been one of Trump's key campaign promises, but it's up against a clock.