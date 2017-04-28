Alberta man charged with giving youths alcohol, booze after 1 youth overdoses

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta man has been charged with providing drugs to youths.

Mounties in Airdrie, north of Calgary, say they got a call on March 19 about a possible drug overdose involving a youth.

The youth was taken to hospital and recovered after treatment.

Const. Dan Martin says it's alleged an adult man had given alcohol and cocaine to two youths inside a home in Airdrie.

The adult is also accused of trying to conceal what happened by extorting another person.

Shawn Milton Payne, who is 48 and from Red Deer, is charged with two counts of trafficking of a scheduled substance, extortion, and obstruction of justice.