Appeal court tosses out conviction of man found guilty of molesting young girls

CHARLOTTETOWN — An appeal court has overturned a P.E.I. man's conviction for sexually assaulting his three young stepdaughters, over the time it took to get videotaped statements from them.

The decision says the trial judge failed to hear evidence about the gap between the alleged sexual touching and assaults and the three girls' videotaped statements.

The appeal court found one girl, who was between seven and 10 years old when the alleged offences took place, gave her video statement more than four years after the last incident, while the two others gave their statements 22 months to four years later.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2005 and 2011, when the girls were between the ages of seven and 15.

The 16-page decision says the onus was on the Crown to prove the video was made in a reasonable time, but that the trial judge did not hear evidence to support that argument.

The Crown did not respond to a request for comment on whether it would pursue a new trial.