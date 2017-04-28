Canadian Forces want to oust 77 members for sexual misconduct

OTTAWA — Military officials say they have moved this year to force out 77 service members found guilty of sexual misconduct.

Many of the cases are older and none of the members have been released yet, as their files go through what the military says is due process.

But the figure is being touted as a solid step toward defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance's promise of eradicating sexual misconduct in the Forces.

Officials also say military police plan to review more than 150 old cases of sexual misconduct reported between 2010 and 2016 but deemed unfounded.

That includes having experts from outside the military, including social workers and others, look at the files and meet victims.