Halifax mayor moonlights as stand-up comic for comedy festival Saturday

Halifax's mayor will try his hand at stand-up comedy this weekend.

Mike Savage, known for his off-the-cuff jokes and one-liners in council chambers, will take his humour to the stage of the Halifax Comedy Fest.

His two-minute skit will kick off the festival's Gala of Laughs finale at the Spatz Theatre Saturday night.

Savage said preparing the comedy routine is different than being funny spontaneously in the political sphere.

He said he does great impersonations of some Halifax councillors, but that this humour might not "go over well" with a national audience.