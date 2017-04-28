Six stories in the news today, April 28

Six stories in the news for Friday, April 28

WHAT IS DONALD TRUMP UP TO ON NAFTA?

First, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to rip up NAFTA. Then he didn't. This week he did again. Now, he's saying he won't. But maybe, he says, he'll change his mind again and rip it up if he can't get a good deal. What's going on? Gary Hufbauer of the Peterson Institute, a top U.S. expert on the trade agreement, says it's all part of a concept that negotiating clout stems from the power to walk away.

BOMBARDIER REJECTS BOEING DUMPING CLAIM

Bombardier is rejecting Boeing's claim in a complaint filed with the U.S. government that it has dumped its new CSeries commercial jet into the United States at below cost. Seattle-based Boeing is calling on the Trump administration to issue an order against the sale of the plane in the American market. But Bombardier rejects the dumping claim, saying it complies with the laws and regulations of the countries where it operates.

ONTARIO BUDGET: BILLIONS PROMISED FOR HEALTH CARE

Ontario's Liberal government is promising to inject billions of new dollars into health care in its first balanced budget in a decade, a fiscal plan designed to appeal to nearly everyone in the province ahead of an election next summer. The $141-billion budget tabled Thursday includes measures targeted at both young and old, people who access the health-care system and anyone who owns or rents a home and pays an electricity bill.

NOVA SCOTIA BUDGET: TAX CUT PROMISED

Nova Scotia's Liberal government has promised an average $160 tax cut for half the province's population, in a surplus budget that seeds the ground for an election campaign that may begin within days. Premier Stephen McNeil touted the move as proof his restraint of public sector wages over the past year has permitted him to shift money back to taxpayers, even as he books a $26-million surplus in this year's $10.5-billion budget.

MILITARY TO ISSUE REPORT ON SEXUAL BEHAVIOUR

The Canadian Armed Forces will release its third progress report today on how it is addressing harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour. This follows a scathing report in April 2015 in which former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps concluded sexual misconduct is "endemic" in the military and that the leadership has tolerated abuse. Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance has called sexual misconduct in the ranks a threat to morale and operational readiness.

SEN. DON MEREDITH TO LEARN FATE SOON

Sen. Don Meredith could find out as early as next week what punishment he'll face for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. The Senate's ethics committee — which has been pondering a range of sanctions from reprimand to outright expulsion — is hoping to finalize its recommendations and table them in the upper chamber next week. The committee is to meet again Tuesday to go over its draft report.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release February data on the gross domestic product by industry and industrial and raw materials prices for March.

— The Parliamentary Budget Officer will post a report entitled "Economic and Fiscal Outlook - April 2017."

— Provincial and territorial justice ministers meet with Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to discuss delays in the criminal courts.

— Sam Alec will be sentenced in Vancouver for killing three people, including two cyclists, in a drunk-driving incident in May 2015.