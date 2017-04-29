Daughter allegedly attacks mother after family conflict escalates in Montreal

MONTREAL — A 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was allegedly assaulted by her daughter during a family dispute in Montreal.

Montreal police say the altercation began at around 8 p.m. Friday in an apartment in the Rivieres-des-Prairies borough.

Witnesses told police the fight turned violent and the daughter allegedly struck her mother in the upper body with a sharp object.

Police say the victim was conscious and alert when they arrived.