Ex Montreal borough mayor convicted of sexual touching released after 1 month

MONTREAL — A lawyer for a former Montreal borough mayor says her client has been allowed to return home after serving a sixth of his sentence for sexually touching a minor.

Renee Millette says Gilles Deguire was released from jail earlier this week after serving one month of a six-month sentence.

She says Deguire must respect a number of conditions that include not contacting his victim.

Deguire, in his 60s, is an ex-police officer turned politician who pleaded guilty to the sexual touching charge last December.

The charge spanned a period between 2013 and 2015 when the victim was under 16 and Deguire was mayor of the borough of Montreal North.