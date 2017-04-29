Quebec police watchdog investigating after man dies in police custody

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Quebec's police watchdog agency is looking into the death of a 24-year-old man who died in police custody in northern Quebec on Friday night.

The man was arrested and detained Friday morning in Puvirnituq, a community in northwestern Nunavik near the Hudson Bay.

A guard noticed the man wasn't breathing at about 6 p.m. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear why the man was in custody.