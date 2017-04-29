News / Canada

Woman, 50 facing charges in elder abuse investigation

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police say a 50-year-old woman is charged in an elder abuse investigation.

They say officers went to a Warwick Township, Ont., home on Thursday to assist health-care workers check on the well-being of a resident.

OPP say the officers helped the health-care officials gain entry to the home, which they say was in a state of squalor.

They say a search of the home eventually located an elderly woman who was incoherent and in need of medical intervention and was taken to hospital.

Police say a Warwick Township woman has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

She is to appear in Sarnia, Ont., court on June 5.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular