Woman, two children killed in Coquitlam, B.C. highway crash

COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP say a young woman and two children have been killed in a head-on crash in Coquitlam, B.C..

Investigators say the accident happened early Friday night on the Lougheed Highway just east of Vancouver.

Police say the two children were in one vehicle and the woman was in the other.

They say a third vehicle was also involved in the crash and that a total of five people were injured, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

No names have been released, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. (NEWS 1130)