How 25-cent childhood prizefights led to Satan’s Choice

Lucienne Guindon gave his youngest son a 25-cent weekly allowance when he was growing up in the early 1950s, but there was a catch. Bernie could only collect it if he punched out his older brother, Jack, in front of often-drunk customers of the family bootlegging business. Lucienne peddled his booze from the Guindon family home on Simcoe St. South for double the going price after Oshawa’s bars and liquor stores had closed. “Bootleggers have to be available at all hours,” Bernie recalls. “He’d get woken up early in the morning and late at night.”

Punching out Jack with his bare knuckles wasn’t that tough a chore for young Bernie, even though Jack was 10 months older and scrappy. Bernie had a natural grasp of the footwork, balance and leverage that help make a great fighter, which contributed to his paralyzing left hook. He also possessed a fighter’s inborn desire to be the last one standing, so it wasn’t a particularly emotional thing to put a beating on his only sibling.

Jack was hobbled by a short leg that had never healed correctly after a bad break. He also wasn’t a fighter at heart. In Jack’s perfect world, he would be an altar boy in a grand cathedral and a recreational body-builder. No part of him took joy in trading punches with his younger brother for the promise of a coin he never won.

The spectacle of the battling Guindon brothers helped draw paying customers to the family’s living room, and there was never a time when the Guindons didn’t sorely need the money. Their mother, Albini (Lucy), didn’t like the family business but she didn’t really have a say in the matter. “She didn’t like us fighting too much,” Bernie recalled. “The old man would love it, and the people drinking with him would like it. Give them some entertainment.”

Brothers Jack, left, and Bernie Guindon in the early 1950s when they weren't punching each other out for the amusement of their father and a reward for the victor, who was almost always the younger Bernie.

Lucy Guindon was illiterate, having completed only Grade 1 in French school, and spoke virtually no English. Guindon later heard that she had some Métis blood, although he wasn’t clear on how much or whom exactly it was from. Isolated and far from where she’d grown up in the Gatineau district of rural Quebec, she could only find work as a housekeeper.

Her husband was a scholar by comparison, with a Grade 5 education and the ability to read and write in English as well as his native French. Lucienne Guindon was a smallish man but a commanding presence, who supplemented his bootlegging income by fencing stolen goods, sometimes working with crooked Oshawa cops. As much as he enjoyed a rare quiet day spent fishing, his sons remember their father more as a merciless and efficient fighter and a tyrant about the home. “I saw my old man kick a few guys in the head,” Bernie Guindon said. “He could really kick. He could jump up and kick the ceiling. I saw my old man kick a guy in the face once and boot him down the stairs. He wouldn’t take s--- from nobody. He was maybe 135 pounds.”

The Guindon brothers didn’t fight just for the 25 cents. They also exchanged punches to keep their dad happy. “Being that he was a bootlegger, he’d be in a bad mood if he didn’t get many customers. He’d use his fists and his boots on us. My old man was a good boot man. I knew when to shut the f--- up and get away.”

There was a story about Bernie and Jack coming home dirty once, from an afternoon of play. They were placed in a tub of near scalding water and then scrubbed with the cleaner Comet until their skin felt like it might peel off. “He had a terrible temper. He had a worse temper than I did. It must have rubbed off on me.”

Authorities in Oshawa must have known about the violence in the Guindon household, but they didn’t interfere. Everybody looked the other way.

Personal shortcomings aside, Lucienne did attempt to provide his boys with direction, summarized by Bernie as: “Shut your goddamn mouth and keep your ears open.”

Coming from their mother, the same message was less direct and more affectionate. “She tried to keep me on the straight and narrow,” Bernie said. “She didn’t want me to take after my dad . . . She didn’t drink. I don’t drink. She was sort of quiet. Tried to take care of business her own way. That’s how I usually like doing it.”

Not surprisingly, considering the regular bouts in the family living room, the Guindon boys developed a nasty case of sibling rivalry that never really went away. Jack blamed Bernie in part for his weakened, shortened leg, which was severely broken in a childhood rumble. Bernie maintained this was a bum rap, since he was only one of several people who played a role in Jack’s frequent leg injuries.

Before they landed on Simcoe St. South, the roughest part of a tough town, the Guindons bounced from town to town as Lucienne scrounged about for money, which he seldom found. Jack was born on Jan. 8, 1942, in Buckingham, the birthplace of their mother. She had precious little time to rest up after Jack’s birth, as Bernie was born on Nov. 19 of the same year in nearby Hull. His mother was just 19 when she gave birth to her second boy in 10 months.

Being unsettled was a family tradition for the Guindons. Lucy had been raised in Montreal by her grandmother because her own mother was unable to raise a child. Family relationships were a bit hard to explain to an outsider and confusing enough even for insiders. “My mom’s mother was an aunt,” Jack said. “My aunt was my grandmother, but nobody ever told me that.” It all made sense to a point, and no one outside the family particularly cared. For all of the complexity of their relationships, Bernie said he had no doubt exactly where he stood in relation to Jack. “He was the favourite. I was the little bastard.”

Lucienne always seemed on the run from poverty and alcoholism. He supported his young family for a time in Quebec as a log-roller on the Ottawa River. But his fear of water helped explain why he next tried his hand on dry land as a lumberjack in the hamlet of Red Rock, 56 miles east of Thunder Bay, on the shore of Lake Superior. The Guindons arrived shortly after the closure of Camp R, a prisoner-of-war camp for a diverse population that included captured Nazis, merchant seamen and even German Jews in the early 1940s. It was a prime location for isolating prisoners, since the camp wasn’t reachable by any sort of road. Anyone wanting to shop had to be game for a five-mile walk along the railway tracks to the town of Nipigon.

It was in this isolated corner of Canada where young Jack and Bernie each almost died as toddlers. One day, Jack wandered out onto the frozen lake and refused to come back no matter how loudly and frantically his mother shouted. A slip through the ice would have meant certain death, and so his parents ventured carefully onto the ice to retrieve him. Young Bernie almost went to an early grave when he drank Javex bleach by mistake. The closest doctor was 75 miles away — too far to be an option. Somehow, he rebounded.

The worst of the boys’ mishaps in Red Rock came when Bernie was about 4 and his mother was boiling a tub of laundry water on a wood- burning stove. The wood floor collapsed and the tub spilled onto Bernie’s chest and neck. “They didn’t think I was going to live,” Bernie said. “The skin peeled away. You could see my collarbone. One of the guys my dad knew put cattails and bear grease on the scar.”

“Mom felt horribly,” Jack recalled.

Lucy Guindon was God-fearing and tried to pass her faith on to her boys. The name Bernie isn’t in honour of anyone in particular, but Guindon’s middle name is Dieudonne, which is French for “God given.” Both of the boys were exposed to the Roman Catholic religion at a young age. Jack was naturally good at Latin and the ways of the Church. Bernie was less taken by the mysteries of theology. “There’s somebody up there but I don’t know who the f--k He is,” Bernie reflected.

After Red Rock, the family’s next stop was in Sault Ste. Marie, where they lived with Lucy’s mother. Lucienne tried his hand again in the lumber industry and then truck driving, failing at both. Yet he and Lucy somehow scraped together enough money to outfit their boys in new suits for their First Communion.

Next, they moved to Oshawa, an industrial city less than an hour by car east of Toronto. (The kids had lived there briefly before, when they were preschoolers.) They settled for about four years at 552 Simcoe St. South, just across the street from the Simcoe Street elementary school, in an old farmhouse behind a dry cleaner’s, clothing store, variety store and beauty salon.

They also lived in a house on Ritson Rd., across from a brewery. Jack recalled an evening there when his parents had planned a night out. Before they could leave, a group of strangers dropped by for booze. There was a sudden commotion outside, and next thing Jack knew their father had knocked a man out and left him lying motionless on the road. Lucienne and Lucy got into a cab and sped off to enjoy their night. The man’s friends dragged him away. “We didn’t know if he was dead or not,” Jack said. “Thank goodness he came out of it.”

The boys were expected to do the dishes, pile wood in the basement, refrain from swearing and never argue with their mother. Lucienne demanded that the boys respect their mother, but he still beat her mercilessly in front of them. Those beatings were a sad constant throughout their early years. “Bernie jumped on my dad one time because my mom was getting beaten up,” Jack recalled. “I jumped in there too, the two of us. Then the cops came and Bernie and I were thrown out of the house.” The police said the brothers could stay at the station overnight and the boys thought that sounded OK. There would be other nights spent fleeing the violence at home, one spent in an abandoned car. “We went to a scrapyard to sleep,” Bernie recalled matter-of-factly, as if it was just a normal part of growing up.

In the summertime, Bernie and Jack were dispatched to rural Gatineau Mills, Que., where they stayed with their aunt and uncle, who had 16 children, two of whom died young. Once, one of their older cousins sent Bernie off in a field to chase after some horses, not warning him that those horses didn’t like people. “The horse kicked me in the leg,” Bernie said, but it didn’t get a good shot at him. A kick from another horse gave Bernie his first broken nose of many.

Summers in Quebec proved rougher for Jack. The first time he broke his left leg was at their grandmother’s. When the boys wanted to play baseball, she said no, but the boys went off anyway. “I ran to first base,” Jack recalled. “My cousin was on first base. I collided with him . . . it snapped the leg in both places. It was just hanging there. I’ll never forget that. It was painful.” Jack broke that leg another six times as a boy. Doctors tried implanting a steel rod, steel plates and lamb’s bone, all with limited success. “His leg didn’t grow,” Bernie said. Perhaps that explained Jack’s woeful record against Bernie in their living room brawls.

A youth as rough as the Guindon boys’ was bound to leave Bernie with medical issues of his own. He had a punctured eardrum, most likely a result of too many shots to the head from his father.

No matter where they were living in Oshawa, Bernie always knew where to find his father when he wasn’t at home. He’d be up the street at the Cadillac Hotel, and he would likely be slumped at a table, his senses dulled by beer. The Cadillac was a bucket of blood hotel with loud, live country music on the weekends, and Lucienne was one of the men who contributed to its rough reputation.

Lucienne did try, in his own way, to steer his boys in the right direction. Once, he took the boys to see Kingston Penitentiary. Since 1835, it had housed generations of the country’s most desperate, violent criminals behind its thick limestone walls. Lucienne pointed to its heavy front gates and told his sons, “This is where you’re going to go when you’re bad.”