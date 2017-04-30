Prince Edward Island is back on the map after series of oversights

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island is back on the map.

A map at Vancouver's airport has been amended to include Canada's smallest province, after being overlooked in an earlier version.

The omission received national attention after Islander Marie Gilchrist cried foul over the geographical snub in March.

Gilchrist says she was pleased to see P.E.I. restored on a "big and bright" world map as she travelled through Vancouver's airport back to Charlottetown.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Airport Authority confirmed the route map was recently updated to depict the Island.

The airport authority is the latest institution to atone for overlooking the Island — the Hudson's Bay Company recently pulled a line of T-shirts and onesies featuring an incomplete map of Canada, and the CAA’s magazine plans to showcase P.E.I. after forgetting to label the cradle of Confederation in a map.

Gilchrist says she is blown away by the recognition P.E.I. has received in the wake of the controversy — including a spoof on This Hour Has 22 Minutes in which a peeved Island politician holds a press conference.