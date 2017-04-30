News / Canada

Provincial police investigate fatal single vehicle crash in Lakeshore

LAKESHORE, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Lakeshore, Ont, just east of Windsor.

Investigators say the driver of a Jeep lost control on Highway 3 Saturday evening and rolled the vehicle.

They say a male passenger in the Jeep died at the scene.

His name was not immediately released.

Police say the Jeep's driver was treated for non life-threatening injuries after being charged with impaired driving.

 

 

