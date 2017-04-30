Provincial police investigate fatal single vehicle crash in Lakeshore
LAKESHORE, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Lakeshore, Ont, just east of Windsor.
Investigators say the driver of a Jeep lost control on Highway 3 Saturday evening and rolled the vehicle.
They say a male passenger in the Jeep died at the scene.
His name was not immediately released.
Police say the Jeep's driver was treated for non life-threatening injuries after being charged with impaired driving.